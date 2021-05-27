'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Maxar, American Tower, More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he is a very big believer in the aerospace and defense sector. He said he doesn't know Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) and he advised his viewer to do the research, but he is worried about the amount of its debt. He would make sure Maxar can cover it before buying the stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is Jon Najarian's favorite stock in the sector because of the exposure it gets from Dave Portnoy and Barstool. His second pick would be Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Brenda Vingiello would continue to hold American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT). It has been frustrating over the last year, but major carriers within the U.S. are going to continue to build their infrastructure to support 5G. The company also has exposure outside of the U.S., where similar trends are happening.