 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On International Markets

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said she's looking towards Asia, primarily because of the semiconductor sector. These stocks had a tough year due to chip shortage and they pulled back from their highs.

Shay likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). The stock pulled back below $115 and Shay sees a potential move to $150. She is picking up more shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

Steve Chiavarone of Federated Hermes said Europe is picking up in vaccination rates and it seems now that summer maybe is not lost. He also likes Canada, U.K. and Australia because of their commodity exposure, which makes them well-positioned for rising inflation.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM)

Cadence Design Systems Reveals 3rd Gen 112G-LR PAM4 SerDes IP Under TSM's 5-NM Technology for Hyper-Scale Data Centers
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Nigerian Data Services Firm MainOne Cable Ramps Up Capacity Following Higher Demand: Bloomberg
Semiconductor Crisis Compel Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi To Cut June Production: Reuters
No Preferential Treatment for Auto Sector, Commerce Secretary Assures: WSJ
Apple Supplier TSMC On How Repeat Of Crippling Chip Shortage Can Be Avoided In Future
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Danielle Shay Steve Chiavarone Trading NationMedia