'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On International Markets

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said she's looking towards Asia, primarily because of the semiconductor sector. These stocks had a tough year due to chip shortage and they pulled back from their highs.

Shay likes Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). The stock pulled back below $115 and Shay sees a potential move to $150. She is picking up more shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

Steve Chiavarone of Federated Hermes said Europe is picking up in vaccination rates and it seems now that summer maybe is not lost. He also likes Canada, U.K. and Australia because of their commodity exposure, which makes them well-positioned for rising inflation.