'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On BETZ and AT&T

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she would rather invest in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ) than in an individual name in the sector. The industry is going up and it is a good place to be, said Young.

Jenny Harrington is a holder of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and she would be buying the stock at its current price. The company is going to maintain its 7% dividend until the WarnerMedia deal closes next year. She finds the stock cheap and undervalued and she expects the stock to move higher until the next summer.

