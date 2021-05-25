'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 25

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Patrick Gelsinger is a leader in a company she wouldn't bet against. She is a buyer of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Josh Brown said Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) has just broken out. He has a long position in the name and he sees it as an inflation hedge.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is getting new orders and delivering planes and the stock chart is a perfect stair step going higher, said Jim Lebenthal.

Liz Young wants to buy iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS: EZU). She expects it to come back as travel comes back.