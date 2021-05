'Fast Money' Picks For May 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Karen Finerman recommended a long position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGE) as a reopen trade.

James McDonald wants to buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Nadine Terman is a buyer of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP). She wants to be long inflation through metals mining.

Steve Grasso's final trade is Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO). He said it is finally getting its sea legs back.