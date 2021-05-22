 Skip to main content

'Trading Nation' Traders Are Bullish On Microsoft

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of her favorite long-term growth stocks. Earnings are consistent and the company has many different product segments that are continuing to grow, said Shay. She sees it as a fantastic pullback buy and is targeting a price of $270 for the stock in the near term.

Craig Johnson of Piper Sandler sees no concerns for Microsoft. He finds its chart bullish and he likes the stock's performance under Satya Nadella. He agrees with Nadella that Microsoft Teams is going to be the future. Piper Sandler has a price target of $305 for the stock, said Johnson.

 

