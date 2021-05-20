'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Snowflake, DocuSign And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is a great company, but he still can't get comfortable with where it's trading. He is rooting for the company and hoping for a better entry point.

Kourtney Gibson sees a buying opportunity in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). The company is transformative and it will continue to see growth within its customer base, she said. She is a buyer of the stock.

Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is going to rebound around the end of the year. He is disappointed by the decline in the last six months, but he sees the trading action as a consolidation phase. He likes the valuation of the stock as the PEG ratio is below 1.