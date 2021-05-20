 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Snowflake, DocuSign And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Snowflake, DocuSign And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is a great company, but he still can't get comfortable with where it's trading. He is rooting for the company and hoping for a better entry point.

Kourtney Gibson sees a buying opportunity in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). The company is transformative and it will continue to see growth within its customer base, she said. She is a buyer of the stock.

Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is going to rebound around the end of the year. He is disappointed by the decline in the last six months, but he sees the trading action as a consolidation phase. He likes the valuation of the stock as the PEG ratio is below 1.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM + DOCU)

Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Cathie Wood Sheds $33.6M Alibaba Shares On Earnings Day
The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.
Understanding Qualcomm's Unusual Options Activity
Is Apple Working On A Nintendo Switch Clone?
3 Growth Stocks Dan Flax Says Are Positioned For Long-Term Success
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Kourtney GibsonMedia