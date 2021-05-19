Stephen Weiss Weighs In On FedEx

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he wants to own FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) because it's trading at a fraction of its historical valuation. The stock was reiterated as a top pick at Bank Of America so Weiss decided to buy more shares.

Freight is tight and the economy is going to keep growing so he would much rather own this than own something that he has to worry about what their price is going to be. Weiss said FedEx and XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) are the smartest industrial plays out there.