'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 19

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin recommended a long position in the European industrial REIT, VGP NV.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG).

Joe Terranova likes Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Porsche Automobile Holding SE Unsponsored Germany ADR (OTC: POAHY).

