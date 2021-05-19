'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 19
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Amy Raskin recommended a long position in the European industrial REIT, VGP NV.
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG).
Joe Terranova likes Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT).
Stephen Weiss wants to buy Porsche Automobile Holding SE Unsponsored Germany ADR (OTC: POAHY).
