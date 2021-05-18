 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stephanie Link Weighs In On Walmart

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Stephanie Link Weighs In On Walmart

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) trades like a staples stock and it's trading at 25 times forward estimates, which is kind of rich.

Investors can get more operating leverage in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and there are also other names that are doing a great job in terms of margins and product innovation, said Link. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has done a tremendous job in terms of new product innovation and market share growth, so Link finds it more exciting to own.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Negative; Ultralife Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: TOMI Environmental Solutions Falls After Q1 Results; Agenus Shares Jump
Walmart Beats Handily On First-Quarter Earnings Per Share, Revenue
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Walmart Tops Q1 Expectations
Walmart, Home Depot Exceed Earnings Expectations And See Shares Rise
Tuesday's Market Minute: Big Box Continues To Shine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Stephanie LinkMedia