Stephanie Link Weighs In On Walmart

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) trades like a staples stock and it's trading at 25 times forward estimates, which is kind of rich.

Investors can get more operating leverage in Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and there are also other names that are doing a great job in terms of margins and product innovation, said Link. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has done a tremendous job in terms of new product innovation and market share growth, so Link finds it more exciting to own.