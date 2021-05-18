 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Apple, PayPal And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she would hold Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). It's not expensive at 25 times earnings, not for the growth you are getting so Link would hold it for the long-term.

Josh Brown has a long position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and he's a long-term investor in both. He is comfortable with someone owning PayPal and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) in a portfolio.

