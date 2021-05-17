 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Twitter, Camping World And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he likes Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) better than Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) overall, but after Coinbase declined to $250 he would rather buy a call spread in Coinbase.

Joe Terranova would be a buyer of WTI Crude Oil as it's breaking out above its 10-year average of $67.

Tiffany McGhee said the pullback in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is a dip to buy more. She wouldn't sell now because the stock has been hurt by the downward momentum in the tech space. McGhee would buy more shares.

Jim Lebenthal advised a viewer not to add to the long position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH). This is not a time to add and traders should be looking to scale their way out, not in, said Lebenthal.

