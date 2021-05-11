 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Home Depot And Nike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he owns Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD), but he is not adding to the position because the stock is up around 24% year-to-date. He sees the stock as a solid hold. Morgan Stanley raised its price target for the stock from $320 to $340.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) got an upgrade to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, but Stephanie Link thinks it's way too expensive at 43 times earnings. She is concerned about boycotts in China and she would consider buying the stock if it pulls back 15%.

