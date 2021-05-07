 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington recommended a long position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS: SVAL).

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT).

Pete Najarian bought calls in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) during the show. He said the stock is going higher.

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: American Tower
Cramer Gives His Opinion On MP Materials And More
Expert Ratings for American Tower
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian Shannon Saccocia Stephen WeissMedia