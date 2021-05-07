'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington recommended a long position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS: SVAL).

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT).

Pete Najarian bought calls in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) during the show. He said the stock is going higher.

Stephen Weiss wants to buy Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).