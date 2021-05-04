 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Picks For Estée Lauder, Bank Of America And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Picks For Estée Lauder, Bank Of America And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL).

Jon Najarian bought calls in ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). A lot of analysts like it now, he said.

Sarat Sethi wants to buy Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

Josh Brown said he is weathering volatility in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) for better and brighter days ahead.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + CRWD)

JD Logistics Approved For IPO; Spinoff Could Raise $4B
18 Best Places To Buy Rental Property In 2021 For Cash Flow & Appreciation
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2021
Ethereum Now Worth More Than Bank Of America
Apple CEO Gets Buffett's Praise: Steve Jobs Couldn't Really Do What Tim Cook Has Done 'In Many Respects'
Ethereum Crosses $3,000 Mark For First Time Ever, Valued Higher Than Disney
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Josh Brown Sarat Sethi Stepanie LinkMedia Trading Ideas