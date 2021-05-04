'Halftime Report' Picks For Estée Lauder, Bank Of America And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL).
Jon Najarian bought calls in ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC). A lot of analysts like it now, he said.
Sarat Sethi wants to buy Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).
Josh Brown said he is weathering volatility in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) for better and brighter days ahead.
