Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lemonade, Pinterest And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND). Investors will have to wait a long time for the value of the stock to catch up with the value proposition of the company, he added.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) has not been a good stock and Cramer has not been liking it, but he said it is now at an "okay level."

Cramer would like to speak with the management of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), he said. The conference call was not good, he said.

And a conversation with Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) made Cramer less certain about Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE).