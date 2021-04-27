'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Microsoft, Store Capital Corp And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Haltime Report," Jason Snipe said he likes Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) better than Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) because it exists everywhere.

Stephanie Link said Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a little bit crowded trade, but it only trades at 1.1 times book and that is very attractive. It's one of the cheapest banks among the names she owns. Link sees the stock as a restructuring story and she likes the CEO and all the initiatives the management is putting in place. She likes the stock.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR) is not a trade for Josh Brown, but an investment. He has been in the position for five years and he is reinvesting dividends. If you are worried about inflation, this is a part of the solution because landlords have the ability to raise rents as prices go up, said Brown. He likes the stock and he is in the position for the long term.