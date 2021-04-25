 Skip to main content

'Fast Money' Picks For April 26

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2021 9:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Brian Kelly said he would be a buyer of O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) if Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reports production problems on Wednesday.

Steve Grasso said General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is going to take out the $14.41 level and start to march back to $20.

James McDonald wants to buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX).

 

