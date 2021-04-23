 Skip to main content

Rockefeller Capital: Microsoft, Verizon Top Plays For Earth Day
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Michael Bapis of Rockefeller Capital named two environmental trade ideas for Earth Day Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) are two companies with environmental, social and governance strategies. Microsoft set a goal to be carbon negative by 2030 and Verizon plans to be carbon neutral by 2035. 

Rockefeller has had an ESG portfolio for more than 20 years, Bapis told CNBC.

Microsoft and Verizon are the two names the company is focused on, he said. 

Microsoft is a momentum play, Bapis said. The company has been "dominating their space and I think they'll continue to do so," he added. 

Related Link: Where Microsoft Stands With Analysts

From a valuation standpoint, Bapis told CNBC that he thinks Verizon is cheap. The company is paying a 4%-plus dividend "in an environment where yield is hard to get," he added. 

Related Link: Verizon reports strong start to 2021 as company accelerates 5G growth

Price Action: Microsoft is up 47.33% over a one-year period and 15.62% year-to-date. 

Verizon is down 0.54% over a one-year period and down 2.5% year-to-date. 

Photo courtesy of Microsoft.

