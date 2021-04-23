Rockefeller Capital: Microsoft, Verizon Top Plays For Earth Day

Michael Bapis of Rockefeller Capital named two environmental trade ideas for Earth Day Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) are two companies with environmental, social and governance strategies. Microsoft set a goal to be carbon negative by 2030 and Verizon plans to be carbon neutral by 2035.

Rockefeller has had an ESG portfolio for more than 20 years, Bapis told CNBC.

Microsoft and Verizon are the two names the company is focused on, he said.

Microsoft is a momentum play, Bapis said. The company has been "dominating their space and I think they'll continue to do so," he added.

From a valuation standpoint, Bapis told CNBC that he thinks Verizon is cheap. The company is paying a 4%-plus dividend "in an environment where yield is hard to get," he added.

Price Action: Microsoft is up 47.33% over a one-year period and 15.62% year-to-date.

Verizon is down 0.54% over a one-year period and down 2.5% year-to-date.

