'Halftime Report' Final Trades: BlackRock, Zynga And More

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia likes Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) and notes the company is benefitting from the uptick in rail and freight and believes it will continue to go higher.

Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe likes BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and notes the company has $171 billion in incoming net flows and believes the company will continue to benefit from all the liquidity in the marketplace.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and notes he saw aggressive buying on the June $13 calls.

Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTC: POAHY).