'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Apple, Nvidia And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Sand Hill Global Advisors’ Brenda Vingiello likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas