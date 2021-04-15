'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Apple, Nvidia And More
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Sand Hill Global Advisors’ Brenda Vingiello likes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).
