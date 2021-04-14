'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PepsiCo, Marriott And More
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Harrington likes SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and notes the company has a 5.1% dividend yield.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) and notes the company is doing NFT's.
Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes Marriott International, Inc. (NYSE: MAR) and believes the stock will take out the $160 level in the near time.
Farr, Miller & Washington CEO Michael Farr likes PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) before the earnings report and notes the company has a dividend of almost 3%.
