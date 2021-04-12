 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Moderna, Nvidia And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

BNY Mellon Investment Management's Liz Young likes Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSE: PEJ) and believes people are excited to get back out there.

Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH).

Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and notes the company has a vaccine day coming up this Wednesday.

Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas