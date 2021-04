'Fast Money' Picks For April 12

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Barbara Ann Bernard said she likes Dufry (OTC: DUFRY) and thinks it could double in three years.

James McDonald is a buyer of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSE: UGA).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Guy Adami would be a buyer of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) going into earnings.