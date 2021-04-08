 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Costco, Sonos And XPO Logistics

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 5:56pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said she likes Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). It pulled back a bit so she thinks it's a good time to buy it.

Josh Brown said Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) is way more than a consumer electronics play. He likes the stock. He thinks that Apple and Spotify won't be able to cut its throat because of the regulatory issues.

Stephen Weiss said XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) is still a hold and probably even a buy. The company is going to split into two companies and the parts will be worth more than a whole, said Weiss.

