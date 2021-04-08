 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PayPal, Cleveland-Cliffs And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PayPal, Cleveland-Cliffs And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Pivotal Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and notes this company represents luxury at a nice price.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) and believes this stock will make a big bounce.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes this is a reopening stock.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLF + PYPL)

Apple, Google, Bitcoin Acting Against US Interests And In Favor Of China, Says Peter Thiel
'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Bank Of America, JPMorgan And Financials
A Look Into PayPal's Price Over Earnings
This Day In Market History: San Francisco Mandates Paid Parental Leave
Holler Raises $36M Series B To Invent A New 'Content Consumption Paradigm'
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas