'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PayPal, Cleveland-Cliffs And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Pivotal Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and notes this company represents luxury at a nice price.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) and believes this stock will make a big bounce.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes this is a reopening stock.

Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).