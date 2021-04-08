'Halftime Report' Final Trades: PayPal, Cleveland-Cliffs And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Pivotal Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) and notes this company represents luxury at a nice price.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) and believes this stock will make a big bounce.
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and notes this is a reopening stock.
Short Hills Capital Partners' Stephen Weiss likes Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas