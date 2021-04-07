'Halftime Report' Final Trades: American Express, Pinterest And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and notes people going places will lead to higher spending which will benefit the company.

Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) and believes we'll see the stock price north of $90 in the near future.

Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and notes if you like the 5G story, Ericsson is one of two companies that make the infrastructure and believes this company is the better one.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) and believes the company will raise its dividend to $1.25, which gives the stock a 6% dividend yield.