4 Stocks That Could Be Due For A Breakout

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke about stocks that are ready to surge on the upside.

Worth showed a chart of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), which is trading at the exact same price it was trading in September. He said Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has the same setup as Wayfair and it's toying with the prospect of breaking out from a range.

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) has the exact same chart and so does Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), said Worth.

He explained that these stocks don't have to break out, but when there are so many stocks that are extended, investors can trim some positions and put the money in stocks that have been quiet. These four names are poised to pop, Worth said.