 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks That Could Be Due For A Breakout

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 6:48pm   Comments
Share:
4 Stocks That Could Be Due For A Breakout

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro spoke about stocks that are ready to surge on the upside.

Worth showed a chart of Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), which is trading at the exact same price it was trading in September. He said Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) has the same setup as Wayfair and it's toying with the prospect of breaking out from a range.

See Also: 2 Downtrending EV Stocks Looking To Make A Comeback

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) has the exact same chart and so does Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), said Worth.

He explained that these stocks don't have to break out, but when there are so many stocks that are extended, investors can trim some positions and put the money in stocks that have been quiet. These four names are poised to pop, Worth said.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (W)

Retail Stocks Set The Stage For Strong 2021, And Maybe This Leveraged ETF
The Past Week's Most Notable Insider Buys: Editas, Exxon Mobil, Wayfare And More
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Fast MoneyMedia Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga