'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Salesforce, JD.Com And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) and notes he purchased at the money calls today.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) and notes the U.S. rental market is on fire and sees more upside.

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova likes Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) and notes the stock hit a new all-time high and sees more upside.

Jim Cramer likes salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).