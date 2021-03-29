 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Facebook, Las Vegas Sands And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia likes Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS).

Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR).

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG).

