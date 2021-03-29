'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Facebook, Las Vegas Sands And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Virtus Investment Partners’ Joe Terranova likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).
Boston Privates’ Shannon Saccocia likes Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS).
Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR).
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG).
