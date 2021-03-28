The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: H&R Block, Intel, Parts ID, Welbilt And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses how to assemble a dividend stock portfolio to retire on.

Other featured articles suggest what to buy for a manic market, European stocks cheaper than their U.S. counterparts and the tech stocks returning to dot-com bubble heights.

Also, the prospects for a diversifying tax preparer, a small-cap restaurant reopening play, a semiconductor leader with a big plan and more.

Cover story "Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul" by Lawrence C. Strauss points out that the notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal. See how to assemble such a portfolio and whether it should include the likes of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).

Leslie P. Norton's "What to Buy for a Manic Bull Market" discusses how the idea that the United States and China will dominate geopolitics is rooted in outmoded Cold War thinking and the reality will be far more complicated and, in some ways, more dangerous. See what that could mean for the likes of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).

In "H&R Block Wants to Do More Than Your Taxes. Why Its Stock Is a Buy," Carleton English makes the case that tax day comes and tax day goes, but H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) might someday be a stock for all seasons. Find out how the company is expanding into other businesses as it seeks to diversify away from tax day.

COVID-19 hammered the restaurant business hard last year, according to "A Small-Cap Stock for the Restaurant Recovery" by Al Root. See why Barron's believes that, with the economy recovering and eateries reopening, shares of restaurant equipment maker Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) currently look like a buy.

In Eric J. Savitz's "By One Measure, Tech Stocks Are Back Near Dot-Com Bubble Heights," discover why data from the featured analyst suggests that a corrective process for the most overvalued tech stocks could take a while. And see what that may mean for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) and more.

"The Value Stock Rotation Isn't Over—Not by a Long Shot" by Nicholas Jasinski focuses on how the movement away from growth issues continues, as investors play defense in a pricey market. The article offers a look at sectors that Barron's thinks look cheap. Are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) worth a look?

See also: Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market?

European stocks are cheaper than their U.S. counterparts, making them attractive for investors looking for reasonably priced reopening plays. So says Jack Hough's "European Stocks Look Tempting. No, Really." The article presents five stocks and one exchange-traded fund for investors to consider as the pandemic fades.

In "Intel Presents a $20 Billion Bill for a Turnaround. Investors Don't Like It," Max A. Cherney reveals that the chief executive of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has presented a plan to build two new chip factories, create a division to manufacture for other companies and seek partners on its own new chips. The cost for all that is not small.

Al Root's "An Insurgent Online Auto-Parts Vendor Has a Disruption Plan: Making Tire Changes Easy" ponders Parts Id Inc (NYSE: ID) trying to use e-commerce to compete with much larger rivals. See how, this past week, the specialty retailer laid out its burgeoning network of tire installers and got its first analyst coverage.

Also in this week's Barron's:

What to know about the Food and Drug Administration's clampdown

Why the stock market isn't worried about higher taxes or deficit spending

How the ARK Innovation ETF is different than it was a year ago

How to play the stock market's next phase

How to counter China's global economic strategy

An emerging market fund wins with domestic brands

Whether the global economic recovery signals higher demand for oil and steel

How the global vaccine rollout means heightened corruption risk

Book picks from business and cultural influencers

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Photo courtesy H&R Block.