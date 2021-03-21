Cramer Weighs In On Signet Jewelers, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is just now getting on its right footing and he wouldn't get rid of the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has run up a great deal, but Cramer doesn't want to bet against the CEO, Michael Rapino.

Instead of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Jim Cramer would buy NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Cramer said China's orders will be coming in for The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), and he would continue to buy the stock.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) is going to be a wild rider, said Cramer. It is going to be great for speculation — but not more, he added.

