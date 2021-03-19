'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Petco, Fiverr And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss is not a buyer of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF). There are other retailers he would much rather own.

Pete Najarian is not a huge ETF fan because he likes a better beta. Instead of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ), he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN).

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a disruptor and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is a company in an industry that may be being disrupted, said Degas Wright. He would buy Airbnb instead of Marriott.

Amy Raskin said Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) could grow, but there is no way to justify the valuation right now and it could get caught in the macro rate move. She owns the stock and she advised viewers to take a small position and potentially wait for a better entry point.