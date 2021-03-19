 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Petco, Fiverr And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss is not a buyer of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF). There are other retailers he would much rather own.

Pete Najarian is not a huge ETF fan because he likes a better beta. Instead of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ), he would rather buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN).

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a disruptor and Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is a company in an industry that may be being disrupted, said Degas Wright. He would buy Airbnb instead of Marriott.

Amy Raskin said Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) could grow, but there is no way to justify the valuation right now and it could get caught in the macro rate move. She owns the stock and she advised viewers to take a small position and potentially wait for a better entry point.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

