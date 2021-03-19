'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Illumina, Rackspace Technology And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Chevy Chase Trust's Amy Raskin likes Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) and notes he likes the cloud services right now.
Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss likes Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA).
Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) and notes the company has a solid cash flow.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas