'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Cisco, Vale And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said he doesn't own Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) anymore. Its forward multiple for the last five years has been between 12.5 and 17.5 and right now it's 15, explained Lebenthal. He doesn't expect an earnings multiple expansion because there is no big earnings growth. The stock doesn't excite him.

Josh Brown likes Restoration Hardware Holdings (NYSE: RH) and he said it is going higher. The company is one of defining companies in terms of experiential retail, said Brown.

Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) is a play for infrastructure, said Jon Najarian. He likes the stock, but he would sell calls against his long position in the next two or three months because it will take several months for the bill to come through. Najarian would also sell puts in the name.

Karen Firestone said Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) can come back and it can be a strong stock again. Walt Disney Co (NASDAQ: DIS) is both a reopening trade and a stay-at-home play and it makes sense that it has outperformed recently, added Firestone.

