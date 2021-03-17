Cramer Gives His Opinion On MP Materials, Duke Energy And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) very much. It had a very big move up, but Cramer sees it as a terrific situation.
Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) yields 4%, said Cramer. He likes it and he is absolutely fine with it.
Cramer said he likes what is happening with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), but it has already happened.
