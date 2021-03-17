 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Gives His Opinion On MP Materials, Duke Energy And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) very much. It had a very big move up, but Cramer sees it as a terrific situation.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) yields 4%, said Cramer. He likes it and he is absolutely fine with it.

Cramer said he likes what is happening with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), but it has already happened.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DUK + HPE)

This Day In Market History: Walmart, Johnson & Johnson Join Dow Jones Industrial Average
Exclusive: dMY Technology Group III CEO Talks IonQ SPAC, Quantum Computing
Analyzing Hewlett Packard's Ex-Dividend Date
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia