Cramer Gives His Opinion On MP Materials, Duke Energy And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) very much. It had a very big move up, but Cramer sees it as a terrific situation.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) yields 4%, said Cramer. He likes it and he is absolutely fine with it.

Cramer said he likes what is happening with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), but it has already happened.