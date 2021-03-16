'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On CrowdStrike, Palantir And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he's in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from lower levels and he wouldn't buy it going into earnings because other high flying stocks didn't have instantly good reactions even when they reported good results.

Jenny Harrington isn't worried about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) because of its almost 9% dividend yield. She has owned it since 2006. Until farm trucks, equipment and tractors are all being powered on sunshine and wind there is going to be a huge demand for Magellan's pipelines, said Harrington.

Jon Najarian said $25 should be a decent support for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) and $22.50 is a very strong support.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is one of the most frustrating positions Michael Farr owns because it is one of the cheapest companies he can find. He is holding the stock, but he just can't get the performance out of it.