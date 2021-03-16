'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: Google, Taiwan Semiconductor And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Harrington likes Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and highlights the stock has a 4% dividend yield and as interest rates go up, it will only benefit the stock.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) and notes he added to his position today.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brownlikes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and notes it has the best looking chart in all of large-cap tech and believes it is going higher.

Farr, Miller, & Washington's Michael Farr likes Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) and notes the stock has a 3% dividend.