'Halftime Report' Final Trades Of The Day: Google, Taiwan Semiconductor And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Harrington likes Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and highlights the stock has a 4% dividend yield and as interest rates go up, it will only benefit the stock.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) and notes he added to his position today.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brownlikes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and notes it has the best looking chart in all of large-cap tech and believes it is going higher.

Farr, Miller, & Washington's Michael Farr likes Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) and notes the stock has a 3% dividend.

