'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On ViacomCBS, General Electric And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal advised a viewer who followed him into ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) a few months into the crisis to sell the stock and take profits. The stock looks expensive to him so he would wait for a pullback to get back in.

Jon Najarian said he still owns calls in General Electric (NYSE: GE). The reverse stock split doesn't change anything fundamentally, but it will attract interest again.

If Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) fails to hold its support level at $123, it tells you the buyers didn't appear where they should have and something has changed, said Josh Brown. If it stays above, it could be okay, he added. This is not his type of setup.

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) has been a really rough stock, said Karen Firestone. She would buy the stock because she expects the next year or two to be really good for the company.

Lebenthal would stick with General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).