'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Ford, General Motors And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY).

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) and notes the stock is paying a 5% yield while we wait for it to go up.

NewEdge Capital's Rob Sechan likes Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and notes the stock is making progress in the electric vehicle market.

Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone likes American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).