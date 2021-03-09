'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Aptiv, AT&T And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she still likes Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) because it offers exposure to connected car technology, green technology, electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles. These are the places she wants to be within the auto parts sector.

Josh Brown owns Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B). He sees it as an inexpensive stock relative to the markets, which hasn't done much for a long time. It happens to be very heavily invested in the reopening economy. Brown has also noticed a technical breakout that makes him optimistic about the stock. He said he can envision a scenario where Berkshire Hathaway trades to $300.

Pete Najarian sees more room on the upside for the healthcare stocks. He is more interested in the individual names, but Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLV) also fits in pretty well.

Sarat Sethi said AT&T (NYSE: T) is a classic value play. It's a deleveraging story as the company is paying down its debt and putting money into HBO Max. He would keep it for the dividend and with a little bit of a multiple expansion, he's hoping for a double-digit return for the next couple of years.