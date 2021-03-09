 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Boeing, GoDaddy And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) and notes tools and storage is 70% of this company and Home Depot and Lowes are 30% of the tools and storage business. She also noted this company had organic growth of 25% last quarter and believes it has more room to grow.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) and notes he is staying long.

Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi likes GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) and believes this is a great secular growth story in tech that's been thrown out.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) and believes the stock is going higher.

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas