Budweiser Remains The King Even On Social Media

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is one of the two go-to destinations for beer companies to market their brand, according to real-time competitive analytics firm BrandTotal.

Constellation Is Winning The Battle: Twitter, along with Facebook Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram platform, are the two primary channels for beer companies to reach consumers, BrandTotal said in a new report. The current winner in the very competitive beer space is Constellation Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: STZ) Corona brand with a 17% share of voice (SOV) across all social media channels.

However, Corona's brand ranked last in terms of sentiment after a holiday-themed post in November got a lot of complaints because it didn't include sound.

But Budweiser Remains The King: Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) boasts one of the strongest social media communities and followers, according to the report. The top engaging ads for the brand were organic content, including a New Year's livestream show with music star Post Malone.

The Budweiser brands also deserve credit for its use of a hyper-targeted strategy of reaching and testing different audiences through giveaways and prizes.

"It seems as if Bud Light's strategy is working; nourishing the relationship with consumers through fun events, adapting to their changing needs, and introducing new product flavors," BrandTotal said in the report.

(Photo by Kristina Laskova on Unsplash)