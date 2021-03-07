Cramer Gives His Opinion On United Microelectronics, Palantir And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is in exactly the sweet spot. There is a shortage of integrated circuits and United Microelectronics is a part of the answer, not the problem, he added.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD), a midstream natural gas services company, is probably the best in the space, but Cramer stopped recommending these stocks because they have hurt so many people.

Similarly, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is an oil pipeline company and it is very well run, but Cramer has cooled on the group.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) has been a big disappointment, said Cramer. He really believed in the idea of splitting into high-growth and not-so-high growth segments, but he has been wrong. Be he still would not sell it because it has a 7% yield.

Cramer is not a buyer of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) because it has become such a battleground.