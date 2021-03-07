 Skip to main content

'Fast Money' Picks For March 8

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Bonawyn Eison said his final trade is Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) because its constituents have single-digit to low double-digit valuations.

Jeff Mills said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) just broke out and is going higher.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: BFT) is going aggressively higher very soon, said Steve Grasso.

And Pete Najarian said he is a buyer of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC).

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Fast Money Fast Money Final Trades Jeff Mills Pete NajarianMedia Trading Ideas