'Fast Money' Picks For March 8

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Bonawyn Eison said his final trade is Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) because its constituents have single-digit to low double-digit valuations.

Jeff Mills said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) just broke out and is going higher.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Corp (NYSE: BFT) is going aggressively higher very soon, said Steve Grasso.

And Pete Najarian said he is a buyer of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC).