'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Marriott, Live Nation And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and notes he bought it during the show.

Pivotal Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and notes leisure travel is returning.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) and highlighted festival shows by mid-summer to be at 75-100% capacity according to Live Nation CEO.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) and notes the stock still has a lot of room to run.