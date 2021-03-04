 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Marriott, Live Nation And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Marriott, Live Nation And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and notes he bought it during the show.

Pivotal Advisors CEO Tiffany McGhee likes Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) and notes leisure travel is returning.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) and highlighted festival shows by mid-summer to be at 75-100% capacity according to Live Nation CEO.

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) and notes the stock still has a lot of room to run.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + KMI)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Analog Devices
How Does Analog Devices Debt Look?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Analog Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For February 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas